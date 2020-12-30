Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,168.98 and $2,116.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00287676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

