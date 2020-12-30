HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 1,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

