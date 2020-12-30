Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 40%

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) shares were up 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 36,778,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,392% from the average daily volume of 2,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$32.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

About Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

