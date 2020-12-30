Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 664,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,046. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,209 shares of company stock worth $856,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

