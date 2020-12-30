Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,196 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

