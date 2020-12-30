Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 6.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.14. 2,678,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,155,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 325,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

