High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading Up 0%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

