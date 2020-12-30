Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.65 Million

Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report $654.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $657.40 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

