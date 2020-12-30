HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.95

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $35.36. HNI shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 184,882 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti boosted their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $419,697.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 100.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

