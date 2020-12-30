Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Receives $13.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

HST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,885. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 165,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

