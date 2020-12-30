HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $23,550.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001637 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

