Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $949,050.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,129,211.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

