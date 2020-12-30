Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

