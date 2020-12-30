HYCON (HYC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $730,335.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 23% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $730,335.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00087698 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,099,164 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,124,642 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

