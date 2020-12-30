iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock valued at $809,271. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.