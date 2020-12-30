Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.38. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power comprises 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

