IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

