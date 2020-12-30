Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.51. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 9,644 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $56,837.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

