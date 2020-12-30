ImageCoin (IMG) Tops One Day Volume of $24,861.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $399,608.42 and $24,861.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000214 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,701,163 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

