ImageCoin Trading Down 7.9% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $449,538.14 and approximately $16,063.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000215 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,704,362 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

