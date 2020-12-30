IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in IMAX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

