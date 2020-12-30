Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Colliers Securities

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its price target raised by Colliers Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,071,076.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,196 shares of company stock worth $3,142,375 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

