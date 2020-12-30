Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.15. Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 66,220 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.14. The company has a market cap of £17.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.