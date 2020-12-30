Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.84. Immutep shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 47,639 shares.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Immutep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Immutep as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

