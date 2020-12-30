IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Trading 4.4% Higher

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.07. 214,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 200,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

