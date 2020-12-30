Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

