InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 206.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 143.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 370,075 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

