Insider Buying: PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Major Shareholder Purchases 631,600 Shares of Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 631,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $1,699,004.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 230,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,069,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,745. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

