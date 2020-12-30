Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Sells 279 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.63. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $866,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

