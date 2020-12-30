Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 614.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

