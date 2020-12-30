Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $21.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.56. 1,099,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.