Insula Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Insula has a market cap of $93,678.13 and $5,649.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002526 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.