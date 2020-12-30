Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.05. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 182,399 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.58. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

