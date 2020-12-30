Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $54.62. 3,211,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 953,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

