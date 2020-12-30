Intelligent Trading Foundation Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $19,767.73 and approximately $28,723.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00280281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.95 or 0.02001771 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.