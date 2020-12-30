Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 78,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,835. The stock has a market cap of $843.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

