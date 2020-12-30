Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) versus H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Head-To-Head Review

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intersect ENT and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 5 2 0 2.13 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% H-CYTE -653.00% -131,169.42% -672.48%

Risk & Volatility

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and H-CYTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.81 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.58 H-CYTE $8.35 million 0.23 -$29.81 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

