Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 9,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

