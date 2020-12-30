Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. 4,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.