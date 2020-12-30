Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.32

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.32 and last traded at $312.32, with a volume of 13734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

