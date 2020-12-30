Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.18. 71,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 20,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$120.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Get Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) alerts:

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($1.66). The firm had revenue of C$73.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.