Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI):

12/18/2020 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Houlihan Lokey is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2020 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

10/31/2020 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Houlihan Lokey Inc alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.