Investors Buy Large Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,329 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 1,913 put options.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.