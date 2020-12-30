Investors Buy Large Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,329 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the average daily volume of 1,913 put options.
In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.
SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
