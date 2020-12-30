Investors Purchase Large Volume of Charles River Laboratories International Call Options (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 237 call options.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $257.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.