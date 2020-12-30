Investors Purchase Large Volume of U.S. Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 68,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,899% compared to the average volume of 3,430 call options.

USB opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.