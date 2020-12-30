Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $18,330.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00131672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00581530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00158670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00305368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00051174 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

