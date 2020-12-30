IOST Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $87.25 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitkub, Ethfinex and DDEX. In the last week, IOST has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00291892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Coineal, OKEx, Koinex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Livecoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, ABCC, BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi, IDAX, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitkub, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BigONE, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, WazirX, GOPAX, CoinZest, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.