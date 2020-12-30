iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.06 and last traded at $118.03. Approximately 4,295,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,442,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.