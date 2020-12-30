iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 117,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 108,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 458,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

