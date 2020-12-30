iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.34

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 132531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

